Obaseki inspects revamped Abudu College, campaigns in Orhionmwon LGA

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the reconstruction of the College of Education in Abudu, which will serve as Special Training Centre for teachers in the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme, will open up new opportunities for development and capacity building in the state.

The governor said this when he inspected the ongoing reconstruction work at the College during his visit to Orhionmwon Local Government Area, where he campaigned for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While addressing APC members and supporters in Abudu, headquarters of the LGA, he assured residents that his administration will complete the Benin-Abraka Road project within two years.

He urged the residents to vote massively for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections to enable them join him in developing the state, adding, “Orhionmwon has 118,000 registered voters and the target for me is 75,000 votes from Orhionmwon, I will not let you down. My administration will complete the 106km Benin-Abraka Road, within the next two years. I know how important that road is to you and with the completion of the road, development is sure for Orhionmwon LGA.”

He continued, “I need help from Abuja and support from the state, and a vote for APC will ensure we sustain the development in the state as our representatives in Abuja and Edo will join hands with me to embark on the massive development of our dear state.”

Obaseki promised not to disappoint residents of Orhionmwon, noting that he will continue to work to develop the local government area.

APC candidates contesting to fill elective offices in the area, include Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) candidate for Orhionmwon East Constituency; Hon. Roland Asoro, EDHA candidate for Orhionmwon South Constituency; Rt. Hon Patrick Aisowieren, House of Representatives candidate for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode Federal Constituency, and Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, Edo South Senatorial District candidate.

The APC candidates pledged to team up in their support for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Obaseki’s development agenda for the state.