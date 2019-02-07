NPFL: MFM FC Climb to the Summit as Rivers Utd Drop Points at Home

Duro Ikhazuagbe

MFM FC continued their stay at the top of Group A of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Wednesday with a 1-0 away victory recorded against Remo Stars.

Elsewhere in Port Harcourt, Rivers United dropped points for the first time at home in a goalless draw against a dogged Kwara United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

The lone point the Rivers team earned however moved the team to the second spot in the Group A standing behind the Olukoya Boys. The have now amassed nine points from six matches while Kwara United remains in the relegation zone with six points from six matches.

In Group B, FC Ifeanyi Ubah leapt to the top of the table with 14 points from seven matches, two points clear of previous leaders Heartland, while Gombe United drop to the bottom of the section on five points.

The Rivers United Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, made four changes to the side that lost 0-2 in Aba to Enyimba on Sunday with big striker, Osita Chikere, the biggest name to miss out.

Ossy Martins, who took his place, failed to hit expected heights against a well-drilled Kwara United defence.

The hosts dominated from the off and should have taken the lead in the ninth minute when marauding left back, Konan Ruffin bombed forward to deliver a brilliant cross to Waheed Adebayo who somehow failed to connect from three yards.

Kwara United’s first chance didn’t arrive until the 21st minute when Segun Alebiosu outsmarted Gbadebo Samson in the United defence but his strike at goal lacked conviction and Drissa Bamba, the Rivers United goalkeeper saved easily.

Clear cut goal scoring opportunities were at a premium but the hosts came extremely close to breaking the deadlock in the 76th minute when second half substitute, Bright Onyedikachi walzed his way through the penalty area and delivered a brilliant cross which Wasiu Jimoh just about failed to reach.

Then came the game’s biggest talking point with just five minutes remaining.

Nelson Esor went down under a challenge from a Kwara United defender and the hosts were convinced they had won a penalty.

The referee however booked the Rivers United attacker for diving and the visitors showed enough resolve to see out the rest of the game and claim their second point on the road this term

Today, Bendel Insurance will test their might away against Katsina United while Enyimba will be on the road to Bauchi to confront Wikki Tourists.

Niger Tornadoes who are without Coach Bernard Ogbeh will be home against Sunshine Stars while it will be ‘Plateau Derby’ as Plateau United and Nasarawa United battle for the three points at stake in Lafia. The last game of the Match-day 7 is between Yobe Desert Stars and Akwa United in Damaturu.

NPFL Match Day 7

Rivers Utd 0-0 Kwara Utd

Remo Stars 0-1 MFM FC

Go-Round 2-1 Kano Pillars

Kada City 2-1 El-Kanemi

Abia Warriors 1-0 Heartland

IfeanyiUbah 2-0 Gombe Utd

TODAY

Wikki v Enyimba,

Tornadoes v Sunshine

Katsina Utd v Insurance

Nasarawa v Plateau Utd

Yobe Stars v Akwa Utd