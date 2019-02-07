NBC, Others Unveil New Initiative

By Emma Okonji

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has launched the much awaited Video on Demand platform (PLAYVOD) in partnership with FREE TV and PLAY TV.

PLAYVOD is a platform that allows subscribers access premium Nollywood Blockbusters through the use of a customise dongle.

Subscribers on Free TV will therefore have access to any Nollywood movies of their preferred choice without the use of internet.

Announcing the partnership in Abuja recently, the Director General of NBC, Is’haq Modibbo kawu, said: “The platform promises to deliver the cinema feelings and experience to subscribers in the comfort of their homes. This service enables customers to access high quality digital movies on demand without any expensive internet or data charges. Viewers will be able to select from an ever increasing library of movies which are constantly pushed direct to the Set Top Box (STB) without incurring any data charges.

“Customers then simply select the film they want to watch and pay to view – with the movie accessible for three days after activation.

“In order to gain access to the service customers only need purchase a PlayVOD Dongle, which includes a one-time activation fee and one movie for free. The service will be launched across the country and customers will get access to the service via a free software upgrade that will be sent to their Set Top Box automatically.”

Kawu, said the movie platform remains an excellent way for viewers to have at home, a cinema experience at a highly affordable cost and be confident that they will get superior viewing experience to pirated alternatives.

According to the Director General, “The PLAYVOD is a Value Added Service (VAS) on the Digital Switch Over (DSO), deepening the reality of the DSO and invariably helping regulators curb piracy in the industry.”

The Managing Director of Inview Nigeria Limited, Olumade Adesemowo also expressed his joy over the launch of the platform, stating that it will completely change the economics for the entire Nollywood Industry.

Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya and her Kannywood counterpart, Uzee Usman, who were present at the event, said the launch was another avenue that would help all the stakeholders, especially the movie makers to curb piracy, which according to them, remained a major challenge facing the industry.

Other Notable personality and partners at the launch were the General Manager of PLAY TV, Funmi Adenaike; Media and Entertainment Industry Leader, Toyin Subair; representatives of Bank of Industry and Filmone Production & Distribution, notable movie producers and stakeholders.