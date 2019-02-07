Envoy Seeks Increased Nigeria-India Trade

Ugo Aliogo

The Second Secretary, Indian Consulate, Subbu Ramesh, has stated that the relationship of Indian and Nigeria in Diaspora has played a pivotal role in building links between both countries.

Disclosing this recently at an event to mark the 15th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention, Ramesh noted that Indians in Nigerians have also been contributing to social causes both in Nigeria and back home, especially mentoring ICA’s contribution towards the Kerala relief fund.

“They pivotal role in building link between India and Nigeria and make valuable contribution to the host government by providing employment opportunities being the largest foreign employer in Nigeria,” he noted.

In her remarks, the IWA president Geetika Tandon, said IWA has been holding various events to generate funds for charitable causes to help the underprivileged of the host country.

She commended the donors, while also seeking their support in future for the benevolent causes for which the organisations works, she however revealed plans to organise gala celebrations to mark 50 years of IWA in Nigeria in April.

Also speaking at the event, the president of Indian Professionals’ Forum (IPF), Atul Kshetry, asserted that the IPF has been immensely contributing to the development of Africa.

He also noted that Indian businessmen and professionals have been partners and investors rather than being traders and businessmen, “Indians in Nigeria are holding many key positions, not only in Indian-owned enterprises, but other firms as well.”

Meanwhile, the ICA, General Secretary, Sanjeev Tandon, noted that the idea of inviting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi would not only strengthen the relation of two countries, but would also increase Indian business in Nigeria.

He added that they have proposed names of Indians based in Nigeria for the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman, an award constituted by the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs to honour exceptional and meritorious contribution of NRI’s in their chosen field.