Coalition of Youths Endorses Atiku for President

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A coalition of all ethnic nationalities youth bodies, made up of Arewa, Afenefere, Ohaneze and Ijaw Youth Councils, has resolved to support the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the February 16 election.

The youths operating under the coalition of Nigeria’s Ethnic Nationalities Youths Organisation, said that they were in full support of an earlier stand by the leadership of the various ethnic nationalities to endorse Atiku’s candidacy.

Addressing journalists at a joint press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the leaders of the coalition, said they were in support of Atiku’s position to restructure Nigeria if elected.

The youth leaders also lambasted the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasiru El-rufai, over his alleged statement threatening the international community.

