40 African Leaders, Heads of International Institutions to Attend AU Summit

Forty African leaders and heads of international institutions are expected to attend an African Union (AU) summit to be held from Feb. 10 to Feb.11, the Ethiopian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry made the disclosure while speaking with the Ethiopia News Agency (ENA),

Spokesperson of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nebiat Getachew, said Guinean President Alpha Conde and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among prominent dignitaries expected to attend the AU summit.

Getachew said the 32nd Ordinary session of the Assembly of AU summit would discuss the ongoing reform process of the continental body and outline an implementation framework for future AU-led initiatives.

He further said the AU summit would discuss the state of African refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons and possible solutions to humanitarian crises in African countries.

“The summit is also expected to discuss the progress in meeting continental economic and political integration goals as outlined in the AU 2063 Agenda,’’ Getachew added. (Xinhua/NAN)