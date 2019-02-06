North-east Students Endorse Buhari

Najib Sani in Bauchi

A group of Northern students under the aegis of Students Movement for the Actualisation of Buhari 2019 has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for reelection in the February 16, 2019, election and all the APC governorship standard bearers in the North-east region.

The group took the position during a solidarity rally organised yesterday at the multipurpose sports hall in Bauchi.

Speaking during the event, the National President of the group, Abdullahi Yunusa Sangei, said the students of the North-east region have seen the need to come up with a movement to mobilise support for Buhari in view of the leadership qualities of the president who they said had made remarkable achievements in the area of security, education, agriculture, youth empowerment among others.

He said the students in the region have now united with one voice on the candidature of President Buhari as the general election draws nearer, adding that it is expedient for Nigerians to sustain the developmental efforts of the APC led administration.

“The struggle for the actualisation of Buhari ambition in 2019 is established for the promotion of good governance, peace and sustenance of the APC developmental strides in the country, hence the rally to reiterate our support for President Buhari’s candidature in the forthcoming election,” he said.

Also in his address during the rally, the Grand Patron of the group, Said Aliyu, urged the students to emulate the leadership qualities of President Buhari, saying the president has demonstrated qualities of integrity, honesty and credibility throughout his first term in office.

He recalled that some of Nigeria founding fathers such as Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo among others were worthy of emulation as they went into politics to serve the people despite their differences in religion and ethnicity.