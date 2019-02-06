NLC Seeks Tax Waiver for New Minimum Wage

Wabba re-elected president

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advocated for the amendment of the present income tax law so as to exclude the new minimum wage of N30,000, recently passed by the House of Representatives, from taxation.

In a motion submitted by the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) at the plenary session of the 12th delegates’ conference of the NLC in Abuja, the union noted that there was a “twin assault on the real income of Nigerian workers caused by unrestrained devaluation of naira and high rate of inflation.”

The union also expressed concern that the process for the new minimum wage was taking too long and urge its parent body, NLC, to discuss strategies and plans for effective implementation of the new minimum wage particularly at the state level.

The General Secretary of NUTGTWN, Issa Aremu, noted that it was important to put pressure on the Federal Inland Revenue Service to raise the tax bar in such a way that N30,000 minimum wage would fall below taxable income. He also called for tax holidays for some categories Nigerian workers.

He said, “Now that we have raised the minimum wage to N30,000, we must impress it on the FIRS to raise tax bar so that the new minimum wage will be protected. If you tax minimum wage of N30,000, we may as well go back to N25,000 or N27,000 by default. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives raised the point and I think labour must push the agenda to protect the new minimum wage.

“The N30,000 is actually a compromised amount from N56,000 earlier proposed so it must be protected. If the Federal Government can give 10 year tax holiday to companies, why not give the same to workers? Given the collapse of income, today, Nigerian workers deserve tax holidays. We are not asking for this because we consider our job as charitable, what workers have in their pocket is what will turn the economy around. That is what we will use to purchase goods in the market and pay rent. For economic recovery, it is good for workers to have sustainable purchasing power or disposable income that is off the tax hook.”

On his part, the General Secretary of NLC, Peter Ozo-Eson, said that the income tax law needed to be amended to protect workers purchasing power.

Ozo-Eson said, “Given that the N30,000 we agreed as a compromised minimum wage is so low, ideally, it should not be taxed but I believe that the correct way to do it is to amend the income tax law in order to raise the exemption bar if the N30,000 will fall within.

“The law should be amended to ensure that the minimum wage level is below the taxable income. Under the present law, if you earn N18,000 a month, your tax is zero. There is a tax table but with N30,000, under the existing exemption guideline, there will be some little tax because it will be slightly above the exemption tax. What needs to be done is to have an adjustment to the schedule so that the exemption is placed above the minimum wage,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, was Wednesday re-elected for a second term.

Wabba, who was returned to office unopposed at the 12th delegates’ conference of the NLC in Abuja is also the president of the International Trade Union Congress.

In his acceptance speech, Wabba pledged to redouble his efforts in protecting the interest and rights of the Nigerian workers.

He also said that it was important to address the global imbalance where more people live below poverty line despite the growing global wealth.