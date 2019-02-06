Gulder Introduces “Own Their Journey”

In a renewed move to compete in the years ahead, promoters of Gulder, from the stable of Nigerian Breweries, have announced the brand’s new brand positioning going into 2019.

Known as the ultimate beer and for its sleek golden brown bottle with the iconic helmet, Gulder will now be extending its market penetration by redefining the brand to Nigerians, urging them to own their journey.

The “Own Your Journey” phrase has just been introduced as the beer brand’s tagline, as Gulder seeks to alter its messaging to reflect its current brand position and craft a better narrative that can connect with its target audience.

A statement explained that the fresh brand perspective would oversee some new creative directions which would further help distinguish Gulder from all other competing beer brands.

“Plans are already in place to launch a series of events that will cut across various media channels to communicate the fresh new identify of the Gulder brand,” the brewer explained.

The beer brand in 2018, introduced its bold new label design. The new label design showcased the product strongest brand assets, ‘The Gulder Knight’, which is faced forward giving the brand a more progressive outlook and a new tagline inspired by a fresh perspective themed “Looking Forward”. This change further cemented Gulder’s position as the drink for the modern man.

Since its launch in 1970, Gulder has often set high standards, achieving various milestones during its illustrious years as the “The Ultimate Beer”. This often led to the brand being regarded as Nigeria’s most innovative beer brand.

Heritage Bank Partners Powerlifting Body

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo has tasked stakeholders in the sports industry to key into the vision of the bank to help build a generation of healthy and strong athletes as well as set a platform that will continue to create, preserve and transfer wealth and talents across generations.

The MD made the remark at the grand finale of the just concluded 2019 Lagos International Para-Powerlifting Championship hosted by the Lagos State government.

Sekibo who represented by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Fela Ibidapo noted, “At Heritage Bank, we understand the importance of sports as an essential part of education, national development and a unifying factor in our diverse cultural setting.

“Hence, our vision as a generational bank; is one poised to help create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations” in all spectrum of life.”

Nigeria emerged the overall winner of the competition, winning the 20 gold medals on offer to assert its world dominance in the sport. It also won 15 silver and 7 bronze medals, making a total of 42 medals.

Cote d’ Ivoire and Cameroon also registered their names in the invitational tourney with three bronze medals each, while Ghana went home with two bronze medals.

Other countries that participated in the championship were Guinea, Tanzania and Mali.

The President of Para-Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, Queen Uboh, noted that the Nigerian para-powerlifters had always made the nation proud by winning medals and most times topping the medals table at every competition they attended.

OPPO Completes 5G Video Call

OPPO, a global smartphone brand has become the first smartphone technology company to complete a multiparty video conferencing call on a 5G network.

OPPO is increasingly gaining attention all over the world for its classy smartphone designs, unbelievably camera quality, seamless user experience and most recently, its 5G capabilities.

Engineers from six different OPPO Research and Development institutes around the world participated in the video call using WeChat, a popular Chinese social media app, with “Hello OPPO, Hello 5G,” being the first words spoken.

This breakthrough made the company the first smartphone technology company in the world to make a multiparty video call on a 5G network.

Earlier this year, OPPO was the first company in the world to complete 5G signalling and data connections on a smartphone.

Completing the first multiparty 5G video call on a smartphone further shows OPPO’s technological edge in the development of 5G smartphones and brings the company a step closer to being one of the first manufacturers to release 5G smartphones commercially in 2019.

Its founder, president and CEO, Tony Chen, stressed at the recent Technology Exhibition in Shenzhen, that “OPPO will fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences.”