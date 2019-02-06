FCET Umunze Council Honours Former Provost

The former Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Anambra State, Professor Josephat Ogbuagu has expressed confidence in the ability of his successor, Dr. Tessy Okoli to take the college to new heights. He said Okoli with over 25 years working experience in the college has the competence to transform the institution.

Ogbuagu stated this during the recent send-forth ceremony organised in his honour by the sixth Governing Council and Management of the college. The event was attended by members of council chaired by Hon. Philips Shekwo; Mrs. Lilian Haruna, representing the Federal Ministry of Education; Chief Jonathan Achumie, representing the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

Also present were other principal officers of the college, including the Deputy Provost, Dr. Christopher Ugwuogo; the Registrar, Sir Augustine Udensi; the Bursar, Sir Patrick Omile; and the Librarian, Dr. Adolphus Ugwuanyi.

According to Ogbuagu, the new provost has proved her mettle in the college as a reputable scholar, whose academic pedigree and contributions encouraged the growth of the institution.

The Chairman, Governing Council, Hon Philips Shekwo, who described leadership as a sacrifice, commended Ogbuagu for his visionary leadership that raised the stakes of the college and wished him well in his future endeavours.

He promised that the current management would continue to consolidate on the gains of the previous administration and solicited for partnership with all stakeholders to achieve a common goal of repositioning the college.

Shekwo explained that their appointment as council members comes with enormous responsibility, stressing that the members would continue to harness skilful potential and stimulate policies that would move the college forward.

In her remarks, Okoli said her predecessor left legacies that cannot be erased in the college and commended him for various infrastructural uplifts, as well as facilitating the commencement of degree programme in affiliation with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. She promised that the door of the college would always remain open to him and prayed for his elevation.

The former acting Chairman of the Council, Ibrahim Abdu Radda described Ogbuagu as a leader par excellence, a man dedicated to duty. He said the former provost redefined leadership by his impassioned zeal to work, adding that it would be difficult to surpass his numerous achievements in the college.

He said Ogbuagu’s administration provided the necessary ground work to upgrade the college to a full-fledged university.

The Registrar, Augustine Udensi described Ogbuagu as a workaholic and a priceless gift to the college. He recounted his achievements in the college ranging from staff development, capacity building, infrastructure and human capital development.

On his part, the NCCE representative in the council, Sir Jonathan Achumie described the former provost as an amiable man. He recalled how he courageously moved the college from its temporary site to the permanent site, describing it as a great feat in the history of the college.

Responding, Ogbuagu thanked the council for the solidarity shown to him, saying that the college remains in safe hands because the current provost has a good knowledge of the college terrain. He thanked the council and management team for ensuring a good working relationship throughout his tenure and urged them to extend the same support to his successor.

The Deputy Provost, Dr. Christopher Ugwuogo commended the council and management for honouring the former provost and applauded the cordial relationship in the college. He promised that the current administration would continue to work in close partnership with key stakeholders to achieve its desired goals and objectives.