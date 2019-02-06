Fayemi Appoints Omole as EKSU Pro-Chancellor

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has appointed Prof. Bamitale Omole as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

Omole, a distinguished Professor of International Relations, educational administrator and former Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife is a well-travelled researcher and academic. He had his BA (History), MSc (International Relations), University of Ife and MPhil and PhD (Political Science/International Relations), University of Bordeaux, France.

Omole holds a Postgraduate Diploma in International Law and Organisation for Development from The Institute of Social Studies, The Hague, The Netherlands. He also holds a Certificate in University Research Management and Certificate in Executive Leadership for University Management.

A laureate of the United States of America International Visitors Leadership Programme, Washington DC, USA, Omole is a recipient of scholarships, grants and fellowship awards from international organisation/institutions like Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, UNESCO, Korean Fellowship, UNDP, US State Department Fellowship, among others.