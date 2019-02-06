Buhari: We Only Seek Second Term, Not Third, Like Some People

Hamid Adedeji

In an apparent reference to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday said that he was only seeking a second term in office and not a third term as did “some people.”

Speaking with Ondo State Council of Obas in Akure, he said, “We have just finished one term and are seeking a second one. After that, the constitution doesn’t permit any more.”

He added, “There are some who tried looking for more but they did not succeed. We should learn from their mistakes.”

His statement was revealed by Tolu Ogunlesi, who is in charge of digital communications in the presidency.

