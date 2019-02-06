‘APC’s Desire to Continue Undesirable’

The Executive Director of Development Specs, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, has described the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to return and continue for another four years as undesirable.

To this end, he said there was need for the main opposition party to work together as one house in order to unseat this government, or the country is finished, adding that internal wrangling of the party should not be allowed to cost Nigerians the chance to remove a government that is putting fertilizer on the tree of death.

Ikechukwu stated this while speaking at a forum organised to evaluate the short and long term implications of a PDP victory in the coming presidential elections, said the PDP now has a opportunity to roll out a robust campaign and confidently take on whoever stands in its way.

He equally described the visit of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to the United States as a major positive development that the party should use to rev up its campaign efforts.

Ikechukwu said: “It is true that the incumbent government, and nearly a hundred other political parties are contesting, but I usually focus on political engagements that are desirable and feasible. The aspiration of the APC government to return and continue for another four years is undesirable to me.

“In my informed view, it is only the PDP that has the capacity, spread and wherewithal to bury this dangerous aspiration and make it unfeasible.

“As for several brilliant candidates contesting on the platform of some other political parties, my take is that real capacity must be demonstrated outside Facebook, twitter, social media and public lectures. They have desirable aspirations that are, at the same time, unrealistic and unfeasible. Elections need foot soldiers, well-coordinated networks and effective control of polling booths in every Ward,” he noted.

Ikechukwu called on the PDP to maximise the media and perception mileage to be made from the image breakthrough offered by the US trip.

According to him, “The point to note here is that the question of whether Atiku can walk around freely in international circles is now answered in the affirmative. The APC had always murmured in the background, creating subtle mental discomfort for many people, that all may actually not be well with Atiku’s international standing. This US trip has taken away the presumed impossibility of his going to the US and the impression that the PDP is fielding a candidate that may not enjoy international credibility and respect. The incubus is off, so the party should simply go to town.”