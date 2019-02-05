We’ll Get More Endorsements, Says Obi

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Basking in the recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and himself as the running mate, by some apex zonal socio-cultural organisations, Mr Peter Obi has said that only those who do not wish Nigeria well would not endorse the PDP.

Obi, who was in Anambra State for a road show around various cities in the state, said recent developments have shown that the present government does not have the capacity to govern Nigeria, just as she has moved to the lowest ebb in all rankings among countries of the world.

Obi, who spoke on the recent endorsements of the PDP candidates by Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF and other groups, said there are indications that even more groups will endorse the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku and himself in the coming days before the election.

He said: “The endorsement is all over now. They are doing it because everyone is seeing the reality. People have seen that the present government doesn’t have the capacity to govern Nigeria. More endorsement will come, because people are not happy with this government. Even you journalists, you are not happy, and I can see it from your faces.

“You too should be a part of this endorsement. We have a country that is collapsing, and it is up to Nigerians to know who to choose. If you think what you are getting in the last three years is okay, then you remain where you are, but I know it is not okay. Our country is now worse.

“The condition of Nigeria should worry everyone. We have a record of insecurity, we have moved from number seven to number three. After Afghanistan, it is Iraq and we are the number three, so it should worry all Nigerians. We now have the highest number of poor people living on the surface of the earth in Nigeria and it should worry all Nigerians.”

Speaking on what he would do differently if elected to power, Obi said what he did in Anambra was enough for anyone to know what he would do.

He insisted that the present government has failed, and that anyone who was happy with the Muhammadu Buhari-led government was not a human being.

He charged the people to come out enmasse and vote for a change of government, saying that the people are more important than the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in deciding the credibility of the forthcoming elections.

“It is not about INEC, it is about the people. If the people say yes to a change of government, definitely they will get it. I have contested election here in Anambra before. INEC did not give it to me, but because the people were behind me, I was able to get it,” he said.