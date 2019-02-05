Obaseki woos voters with impactful projects in Uromi

…says it’s time to move out of opposition

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on residents in Esan North-East Local Government Area to join the progressives by voting for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor, who made the call while addressing the party’s supporters at a campaign rally in Uromi on Monday, thanked the people for their support.

He said he has executed impactful projects that have positively touched the lives of Edo people in the past two years.

He promised that he would work on Uzea Road and other roads in the area, noting, “There is still much to do for the people especially in the area of road construction, providing potable water, jobs, and electricity for the people of Uromi. I will do this and more, please vote for our candidates to enable us have representatives in Abuja that will join hands with us to fast-track development in the area.”

Obaseki reiterated his respect for tradition, which he said informed his decision to reinstate the Royal Father, the Ojuromi of Uromi, Anselm Eidonojie, to his position as the paramount ruler of Uromi to further enhance unity and development in the area.

“Not minding that late Tony Anenih was from the opposition party, he was given a state burial as an elder statesman. We love our people and all we require from you is to vote for candidates of our party, the APC, to sustain the development in the state and in the country,” he added.

Chairman, Edo State Chapter of APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, thanked residents in the area for their support for the APC, urging them to cast their votes for the party so as to benefit more from the Governor Obaseki’s administration.

Among APC candidates seeking the mandate of the people in the forthcoming general elections, include, Hon. Joseph Ikpea, APC House of Representatives candidate for Esan South-East and Esan North-East Federal Constituency seat; Hon. John Inegbedion, APC senatorial candidate for Edo Central; Hon. Frank Okiye, APC State House of Assembly (EDHA) candidate for Esan North Constituency I; and Hon. Emma Okoduwa, APC House of Assembly candidate for Esan North Constituency II.

PHOTO CAPTION:

DSC_0918:

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (2nd right); All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State House Assembly (EDHA) candidate for Esan North Constituency II, Hon. Emma Okoduwa, (left); APC senatorial candidate for Edo Central, Hon. John Inegbedion (2nd left); Chairman of APC, in Esan North East, Hon. Idogen Ogbejiale (right), at the APC campaign rally in Uromi, Esan North East LGA, Edo State.

DSC_0897:

All Progressives Congress (APC) members, at the APC campaign rally in Uromi, Esan North East LGA, Edo State.