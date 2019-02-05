IPI Solutions Unveils New Management

Ugo Aliogo

The IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited has unveiled its new management team.

The new management is made up of young individuals that have distinguished themselves in the technology industry in the past.

The new management team, most of whom joined the company years ago, includes the Chief Operating Officer, Olayemi Tawheed currently the Isaac Oluwasola, appointed as the Chief Cloud Architect/Head Business Solution Department. Others were Frank Ndigwe, as the Chief Sales Officer and Onyekachi Mgbechi, General Manager, Abuja Operations.

The IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, Chief Executive Officer, Adamu Garba, expressed hope that the new management team was well prepared professionally in areas of technology deployment as enabler of modern business.

He said the new team would bring a combination of extensive industry experience, operations improvement and global best practices to bear in ensuring that, “all our customers have the right platform of technology.”

According to him, “The new management team within the business units at IPI Solutions will also focus on fuelling the company’s continued expansion into other new innovation conformable to fourth industrial world.

“The concept of work expected is from ideation and conceptualisation to implementation of harmonious digital solutions that will induce new experiences for all our clients and stakeholders.

“The company is focused and truly on a mission-critical for its customers and partners. The new management team (at IPI) has got a proven track record of maximising the growth potential of a range of businesses, by leveraging on technology platforms.

“They are all coming on board as an already successful, energetic team at the perfect time to make contributions in areas of providing fourth industry technology transformation, advisory consulting, cyber-security, managed services, business services, professional sales and operational expansion.”