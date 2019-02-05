Dalung Congratulates New PCN Board

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Selcap Dalung, has congratulated the newly elected Executive Committee of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN).

The new board of PCN elected at an election which held in Lagos is to run affairs of the para-athletes for the next four years.

The minister who was the special guest at the recently concluded 2019 Lagos International Para-powerlifting Invitational Competition held at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, charged the Major General Emico Eruwa led PCN Executive Committee Board to be up and doing by ensuring that they improved on the legacy inherited from their predecessor.

He assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment towards creating enabling environment for sports federations to thrive in the country in order to enable our athletes to attain their maximum potentials.

“Let me seize this opportunity of this event to congratulate the newly elected Executive board of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN) and charge them to improve on the legacy inherited from their predecessor.

“I want to assure you that the Federal Government is committed to creating enabling environment for sporting federations to thrive so that our athletes can attain their maximum potentials,” concludes the minister.