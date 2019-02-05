The Chairman of Edo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anselm Ojezua, has urged residents of the state to vote for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

According to Ojezua, “the Edo State APC candidates are not only people who are focused on development but engage directly with the people, an approach that is in tandem with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s development model.”

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, the chairman noted that “the APC-led government in the state has demonstrated an uncommon approach to development with the Ward Development Committees, which government directly interfaces with to ensure that interventions are tailored to meet the needs of the people.”

He said: “Now in every ward, you have what we call Ward Development Committee. They are made up of opinion leaders in the ward, traditional and religious leaders who now advise government on what is needed for the development of that ward.

“So the government is now working directly with the people who identify what projects they need and these projects are the ones that are executed by the government.”

The candidates of the APC in the state are Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, who is contesting for the Edo South senatorial seat; Hon. John Inegbedion, Edo Central senatorial seat; Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha for Oredo Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives; Dennis Idahosa for Ovia North East/ South West seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Joseph Ikpea, Esan South East/ North East seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma for Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency seat, among others.

Barr. Ojezua explained that Governor Obaseki’s administration runs a responsible government and has put structures in place to encourage grassroots engagement, making the atmosphere cordial for Edo people.

“We have had a very responsible government in Edo State from 2008 to date and in the past two years things have even been better. The atmosphere is cordial, government activities are high and very impactful, and the government has put structures in place to engage people directly,” he said.

He urged the people to vote for candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections to ensure that programmes of the state governor receive speedy attention both at the Federal and state assemblies, to ensure that the industrialisation drive is deepened.