Sports Ministry, Edo Govt to Sign MoU on 20th National Sports Festival

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Edo State government today on the 20th National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state.

The event is slated for the Media Centre of the Abuja National Stadium at 12pm prompt.

According to a statement from the office of the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, following the award of the hosting rights to Edo State in December 2018, “it is required of the state and the Ministry to sign an agreement which will spell out the duties and obligations of both parties and advise on the composition of the Main and Local Organising Committees.”

The ministry’s team is to be led by the Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, while Edo State will be represented by its Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

In another development, a meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and officials of the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA holds at the Treasures Suites and Conferences, Centre on Shehu Shagari Way Abuja this morning.