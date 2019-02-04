Sala Plane Wreckage Found in English Channel

Wreckage from plane which disappeared with Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala and pilot on board has been found in English Channel.

BBC reported late last night in a breaking news that the plane has been found without any elaborate.

It follows a search by two ships off Guernsey on Sunday.

“David Mearns, on behalf of the footballer’s family, confirmed the wreckage was located earlier,” stressed the terse message on the missing plane.

An underwater search for the missing plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot began at the weekend.

Cardiff City’s new signing disappeared with pilot David Ibbotson over the English Channel on 21 January.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said its Geo Ocean III vessel arrived on Sunday morning to the search area.

Together with a privately-funded vessel, it is conducting sonar surveys off Guernsey.

The AAIB said its search was expected to last three days, while the private search will continue “until the plane is located”.

Cushions believed to be from the plane were found on a beach near Surtainville, on France’s Cotentin Peninsula, on Monday.

Argentine Sala, 28, and Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, were travelling from Nantes, where Sala previously played, when the flight was lost.

After Cardiff defeated Bournemouth at the weekend, Neil Warnock felt Emiliano Sala was “with” his Cardiff City team.

Bobby Reid’s two goals saw Warnock’s team secure a 2-0 victory in their first home game since record-signing Sala’s plane disappeared from radar over the English Channel.

Warnock was tearful as he saluted the crowd at the end of an emotional night at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“I’m really proud and I’m sure he would have been,” he said.

“Knowing the lad, Emiliano, as I did, I knew he would be with us today.

“I said to the lads ‘We have got to perform’. I thought the whole club was amazing.

“I was really pleased for the chairman, Mehmet (Dalman), and for (chief executive) Ken Choo.

“I was the proudest man to be manager of the whole football club today. The fans were just amazing,” said a tearful Warnock as his players celebrate displaying a shirt with Sala’s picture.