Police Train Officers on Election, Security Management

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 10, Sokoto on Monday commenced the training of its officers and men on Capacity Building and Democratic Policing and Elections Security Management.

Briefing journalists at Grand Ibro Hotel the venue of the event, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone, Usman Murtala Mani, represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Administration, Godwin Aghaulor, said the training was aimed at ensuring improved professionalism of the officers.

“It is even fundamental as there already exists threats that are likely to trigger violence in the election.

“Hence, the need for officers and men to be well equipped with necessary skills that will enhance their professional conduct before, during and after the elections,” he said.

Mani added that the Nigeria Police are ready to help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and violence-free election that will be accepted by all Nigerians.

According to him, the police will collaborate with other sister security agencies for a hitch-free election.

DCP Aghaulor stated that it is the acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu that gave the directive that every zone should conduct the training.

He urged the participants to pay attention and take the training serious to ensure maximum benefits from words of experience from the facilitators.