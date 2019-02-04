NPFL: Bernad Ogbe Quits Niger Tornadoes

Embattled Niger Tornadoes Technical Adviser, Bernard Ogbe, was reported to have quit the post last night.

The veteran coach was handed a five-match ultimatum by the management of Tornadoes but the defeat of the Ikon Allah Boys by Katsina United appears to be the last straw that forced Ogbe out of the job.

Tornadoes sources revealed last night that Ogbe announced the decision to quit after the Nigeria Professional Football League match-day six clash with Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium

Ogbe only took charge of the club before the start of the current season but poor run of play has kept both management and restive fans on edge.

The veteran tactician was even forced to take refuge in the dressing room in their penultimate home game when he said his life was threatened by angry fans.

The Minna club is yet to record a win in the NPFL this season, with three defeats and three draws.

Tornadoes lost 1-0 to Rangers in a rescheduled match-day one encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday.

“I will not wait to reach the five matches ultimatum given to me. I have lost two matches already, at this point is the right time for me to step aside,” Ogbe told reporters after Niger Tornadoes defeat to Katsina United yesterday..

Tornadoes will host Sunshine Stars at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna in their next league game.