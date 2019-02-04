NIMN Inaugurates Fellows

By Raheem Akingbolu

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) recently conferred 43 of its members with its prestigious fellowship awards.

The Head, Brand Communications at Sunu Assurances, Oluwayemisi Mafe was among them. The conferment ceremony took place during the Fellows’ Dinner and Awards organised by the institute in Lagos. Others were the Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi; Associate Professor of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Babcock University, Ogun State, Dr. Adefulu Adesoga Dada; Executive Director, Retail Banking, First City Monument Bank, Mr. Olu Akanmu and Head of Media, Digital, Brand PR and Sponsorship, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Wasiu Ola Abiola, amongst others.

Speaking at the event, NIMN’s President, Tony Agenmonmen said the newly inducted members are individuals that have met the high standard set by the institute and distinguished themselves in marketing and its related areas.

While congratulating new fellows, he enjoined them to continue to contribute to the growth of marketing as a profession in the country.

Agenmonmen, however used the event to call on Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Trade and Investments, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah to call the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) to order over the commission’s constant harassment, saying that the activities of the agency were capable of reversing some of the achievements the government has recorded in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.