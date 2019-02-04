INEC Central Collation Centre Designed for Rigging, Secondus Insist

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said the central collation centre of the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was designed to rig the forthcoming general election.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ike Abonyi, raised the alarm during the presidential campaign of the party in Kebbi State, where he alleged that the names of people who will handle the collation are being handed down to INEC whose leadership he said, appeared to be lacking in the strong will to resist the pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “the creation of central collation centre by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is to meet the needs of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the manipulation of the polls.”

Secondus said, “The names being compiled secretly are APC sympathisers as INEC leadership succumbed to pressure from APC who now know that Nigerians have rejected them.”

The PDP national chairman reiterated his earlier position that Nigerians would not accept a rigged election and would do everything humanly possible to resist the thwarting of the will of the people.

Secondus noted APC is being rejected by Nigerians because they were given the mandate to change the country for good but their three years reign has ended up breeding hunger, poverty and unemployment in an unprecedented manner in the land.

He added, “the candidate we are presenting to you has all it takes to run a solid administration, he has been tested and tried both in private and public sector and he will provide food on your table as well as create jobs for youths of Nigeria.”

The presidential candidates of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said that PDP would ameliorate suffering of the people, create jobs, and end their hunger and insecurity