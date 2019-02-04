INEC Assures Corps Members of Safety during Polls

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Barely two weeks to the presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) undergoing training as ad hoc staff for election duties in Katsina State of their safety during the polls.

The National Commissioner of INEC, Hajia Amina Zakari Kazaure, gave the assurance when she visited Daura NYSC training centre Monday, to ascertain the preparation of the scheme ahead of the forthcoming general election in the state.

She explained that the commission was collaborating with the NYSC and security agencies to ensure that corps members on such civic duties are not exposed to harm, saying: “Your safety is our ultimate priority.”

According to her, “All the security agencies have been directed to ensure that corps members are safe during elections. Since 2011, we have seen remarkable improvement in the response of security agencies to corps members on election duties.”

The National INEC commissioner, however, applauded NYSC for the commitment and zeal demonstrated by corps members in preparation for the elections, adding that INEC is proud of the scheme because of its youths-oriented programmes.

She urged the corps members to strive to do better than what their predecessors had done in the past, stressing that the commission would not disappoint them.