IMC Tasks Consultants on Improved Standards

By Fred Ojeh

The Director General of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Prof. David Iornem, has urged professionals in consultancy sub-sector to adopt the ISO: 20700, based on improvement of transparency and understanding between clients and practitioners as encapsulated in its foundation and purpose practice.

According to him, the international standards organisation has set over 20,000 propriety, industrial and commercial standards, covering manufactured products, technology, food safety, agriculture and healthcare. He explained that this in essence constitutes the Quality Management System (QMS).

Iornem, made the disclosure in a 2019 seminar paper presentation in Abuja.

He acknowledged that the IMC, an affiliate of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), approved by federal government, would also induct Dr. Benoy Berry, the Chairman and Founder of Contec Global Agro Limited (CGAL), a subsidiary of CONTEC Global as an IMC fellow because of his immense contribution to human capacity and knowledge development at country and global levels.

The DG said it was reassuring to confer on Berry, the highest grade of the institutes’ membership reserved for accomplished professionals of his status in the profession.

He said: “In addition to your fellowship and even more importantly, you will gain the CMS status (Certified Management Specialist) after participating in a workshop that gives you sufficient knowledge towards the Certified Management Consultants (CMC), licence to be granted by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).

“The Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of the Institute of Management Consultants this day elect Dr. Benoy Berry, as Fellow in recognition of outstanding academic and professional standing and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards of management consulting practice, ethics competence and client service.”

Berry, who was represented by Ms. Angela Godwin Ewulu, Head of Admin, at the occasion, is a renowned global entrepreneur and manager of human resources is reputed to be highly skilled in decision making both private, corporate and public sectors governance.