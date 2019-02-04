Fashola: Meter Asset Providers to Enhance Job Creation

By Peter Uzoho

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has

said Nigeria will likely experience an economic renaissance in the

country’s electricity sub-sector with the implementation of the Meter

Asset Provider (MAP) policy of the federal government.

Fashola also disclosed that at the moment, a total of 108 companies

have applied for license as MAPs, saying they are in the process of being certified by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory

Commission (NERC) and other relevant bodies.

The minister said this recently while inaugurating the newly-upgraded/remodelled chemical and engineering laboratory of the

Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) at Ijora

Olopa, Lagos.

He explained that the MAP policy would relieve the pressure on the

finances of distribution companies (DisCos) in terms of supply of meters,

pointing out that the policy “does not discharge the DisCos of their

contractual obligation with the nation.”

Fashola added: “At this moment, 108 companies have applied and they are

going through the process of being certified by NERC.

“Of course, we understand the major economy underneath all of this policy. When those companies begin to operate, they are going to employ people:

technicians, installers, who are going to be trained – many of them

have been trained really, by our training institute (NAPTIN) and

people don’t know that we have them producing certified and trained

technicians within the value chain.

“So as this policy kicks in, you are going to see a lot of employment opportunities, supply, installation, wiring and so on and so forth.

“If you remember we were at our meter testing station in Oshodi a couple

of months back. So in essence we will likely see again an economic renaissance in the electricity sub-sector just like you saw in the telecom sector in terms of telephone sets, repairs, vending and so on. So this is going to happen in a matter of months.”

He, however, said the NEMSA laboratory would help the agency which is

in charge of enforcing safety compliance in the electricity sub-sector

do their job.

“They now have the tools to now do their job and we hope that there

will be improvement in all the operators’ compliance in conduct. And the agency now having the tools can enforce compliance and say you comply or you don’t comply, and that should translate to a better service delivery in the entire value chain,” he added.

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director of NEMSA, Mr. Peter

Ewesor, said the laboratory was equipped with a wide range of world

class test equipment, instruments, and devices which include: the

Dissolved Gas Analyser (DGA) – a diagnostic equipment for detecting,

identifying and evaluating incipient faults occurring within

transformers and reactors and Dielectric Strength Tester – to determine the insulation levels; among others.