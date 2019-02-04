Atiku: I’ll Bring Peace Back to Zamfara, Repair Bakolori Dam, Build Airport

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to bring back peace to Zamfara State, complete Bakolori dam and also build an airport in the state.

The former vice-president made the promise Monday in Gusau, the state capital, during the party’s presidential rally.

Atiku, who spoke in Hausa, said: “People of Zamfara State, where there is no security there will be no farming, no business, no worship. Is that not the situation now? So, one thing that we shall do for you all is to bring about peace at Zamfara State.

“Once we return peace to Zamfara State, we are also going to create wealth, business and farming. By Allah’s grace, farming will return, wealth will return, businesses will blossom and the jobless youth will be employed. If you vote for PDP, we will build airport.

“People of Zamfara, everyone of you knows the Bakolori dam, is it working now? We will repair the dam, so that it will work and serve you all. It will help in farming of Zamfara people, the people around Zamfara.”

Atiku told the people of Zamfara that it is time they say no to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and embrace PDP.

Also, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, assured the people that the presidential candidate of the party would restore food to their table and to provide employment.

He said: “Only yesterday, leaders from across the country, from Arewa, from Ohaneze, from Niger Delta, from the Middle Belt adopted our candidate as their candidate for the election but what did APC do, they said that they are too fast to conclude and that they are playing politics. Can you play politics with hunger? No. Can you play politics with our security? No. Leaders of this country have spoken just like the Zamfara people. It is time for us to bring on board the man that will work for 24 hours in our country because currently APC government is sleeping on duty.”

The chairman reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that this election is the most important election in the history of the county, and should be free, fair and credible.

He also advised the security agencies that it is better for them to defend the constitution of the country rather than taking side with the All Progressives Congress (APC).