APC Alleges Plan by PDP to Rig Elections in Sokoto

By Raji Bello and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has alleged plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) in the state to rig the general election scheduled to commence in less than a fortnight.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Bashir Rabe Mani.

This is coming as the Minister of State for Industries, Trade and Investment who also doubles as supervising minister of women Affairs and Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, at the weekend enjoined women and youths in the state to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wamakko is the leader of the APC in the state. The statement said Wamakko who represents Sokoto North senatorial district, made the disclosure yesterday, during the flag off of the campaigns in Gwadabawa and Illela towns, headquarters of Gwabadawa and Illela Local Governments respectively.

According to him, part of the plan was to buy off the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from unsuspecting electorate, especially women across the state.

“There is also such a dastardly move to use some fake eligible voters to mop up all uncollected PVCs, from the various offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission across the 23 Local Governments of the state.

“We are aware of this heinous move and we are therefore calling on eligible voters in the state to be wary of these anti- democratic and unscrupulous elements.

“Husbands and heads of families across the state should therefore be on the look out and make sure that these shylock, failed politicians do not egocentrically disenfranchise their wives as well as household members.

“On the polling days, the electorate should also be vigilant and ensure that only voters who hail from their respective polling units cast their votes in their various areas.

“On those days, we should also massively cast our votes for APC candidates, at all levels, guard them jealously until the votes are counted and duly declared.” The statement concluded.

She stated this at the advocacy and sensitisation workshop for 2,000 women on policies and developmental programmes achieved by President Buhari across the 23 local governments areas of the state.

The minister added that the whole idea was to sustain the welfare of Nigerians irrespective of their religious and ethnic background.

According to her, the Buhari administration has done a lot in aspect of youths and women empowerment, adding that the support to various market groups with financial aids and social investment facilities like Trader moni, market moni and Npower as well as the administration’s other achievements in infrastructure, security and anti- corruption make his reelection deserving.

She called on the people of Sokoto to come out in their numbers to vote President Buhari and other APC candidates come February 16, and March 2, 2019.

On her part, the wife of APC gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto State, Hajia Fatima Aliyu Ahmad, expressed optimism that with the turn- out of APC supporters, the party will emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

She urged women to shun thumbs decoration so as to avoid being rejected by card readers on the election day.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event were the representatives of wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Atiku Bagudu, the wife of APC deputy governorship candidate, Hajia Saratu Farouk Yabo, coordinator Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Fodio Umar Bello and deputy coordinator women and youths for President Buhari campaign organization, Sha’adatu Yunisa.