Ambassadors Wives Declare Support for Buhari’s Reelection

Spouses of Nigerian Non-Career Ambassadors have declared their support for the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 16 election.

They made their declaration on Monday during a courtesy visit to the wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, at the State House, Abuja.

The group was led by the wife of Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of South Korea, Hajiya Yasmin Dalhatu.

“We are here on behalf of batch “B’’ of Non Career Ambassador group to support the effort of the Wife of the President and identify with the developmental strives of the Buhari administration,” she said.

Dalhatu expressed their determination to participate actively in the campaign to ensure victory of APC in the Presidential election.

In her response, the wife of the President commended the efforts of the group for standing firm with the vision of the Buhari administration.

Aisha, who was represented by Dr Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President, said that the effort guarantees unity and love among the group and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The President’s wife assured the group of her readiness to join forces with them for the campaign. (NAN)