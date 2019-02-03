Waiting on NJC’s Ultimatum…

POLITICAL NOTES

The mess created by the arbitrary suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen and the illegal appointment of Tanko Mohammed in his place by President Muhammadu Buhari received temporary respite when the National Judicial Council (NJC) intervened and gave both men seven days to respond to the allegations against them.

What was gradually evolving as a constitutional crisis had also attracted international rage as many of Nigeria’s allies warned of the implications of undermining the constitution, laws of the land and the due process in the name of politics and personal aggrandizement! In fact, the pride of the judiciary was temporarily eroded and its independence, so to speak, undermined.

However, as the nation counts down to the seven days ultimatum handed both justices by the NJC, it is important to let due process assume its place now by way of correcting the presidential high-handedness and at the end of the day, all interested parties must abide by the decision of this distinguished body of legal luminaries and in national interest.