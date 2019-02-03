Presidential Election: Buhari Appoints Ribadu, Barde to Lead APC Field Operations

By Jonathan Eze

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and immediate past Managing Director of Sun Trust Bank, Muhammad Jibrin Barde, have been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Director and Deputy Directors, Field Operations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Dan Barde, a frontline politician who came second in the governorship primaries in Gombe State, has been tasked to assist Ribadu due to his leadership ability and grassroots appeal.

According to the letter of appointment signed by the secretary of the campaign council, Adamu Adamu, Barde’s main responsibility is to complement Ribadu by asisting him to implement the campaign’s efforts.

The duo are expected to “lead in the implementation of election monitoring team’s plan for the development of APC field agents to monitor the conduct and vote count on election day”.

Adamu added that the field operations unit of the campaign will be responsible for organising and controlling the training of “zonal leaders, field agents and ward captains for election day monitoring and reporting back to command centre.”

The campaign’s main task is to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.