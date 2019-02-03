Lagos Lawyer Denied Bail in Aiyedogbon’s Murder Case

Akinwale Akintunde

An Abuja High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has denied disbarred Lagos Lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye bail in the case of alleged involvement in the murder of late Abuja business woman, Charity Aiyedogbon.

The presiding judge, Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi refused to grant Ugwuonye’s application for bail filed, ordering that he should remain in custody under the completion of his trial.

With the court order, Ugwuonye is to remain in Kuje prisons till the charges against him are determined by the court.

Opposing his bail application earlier, the Head of Legal Department at the FCT Police Command, James Idachaba described Ugwuonye as “an unrepentant offender and a contemnor, capable of jumping bail and interfering with the trial”, if granted bail.

Idachaba tendered certified true copies of Facebook posts made by Ugwuonye, describing them as prejudicial, arguing that “If he could do this while in custody, he will do more if released on bail.”

Ugwuonye was charged before a High Court in Abuja, alongside four others over their alleged involvement in Aiyedogbon’s dastard killing.

The charge, with number CR/20/2018, between the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command (complainant) and Ephraim Chukwemeka Ugwuonye and four others (defendant) centers on Criminal Conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Other accused persons charged along side Ugwuonye are: Ezeugwu Paul Chukwujekwu, Adogah Emmanuel and Ikechukwu James Ezeugwu.

The Charge Sheet reads in part: “That you Ezeugwu Paul Chukwujekwu, Adogah Emmanuel and Ephraim Chukwuemeka Ugwuonye all ‘M’, on or about 9/05/2016 in Kagini, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit illegal act to wit: Criminal Conspiracy when you agreed with amongst yourself and robbed one Mrs. Charity Chidiebere Aiyedogbon (now late) of her property and killed her. You therefore committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 6 (b) of Robbery and Fire Arms (special provisions) Act Cap. RII LFN 2004.”

“That you Ezeugwu Paul Chukwujekwu, Adogah Emmanuel and Ephraim Emeka Ugwuonye all ‘M’ on or about 9/05/2016 in Kagini, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit illegal act to wit: Armed Robbery when you armed yourselves with cutlasses and other offensive weapons, attacked and robbed Mrs. Charity Chidiebere Aiyedogbon ‘F’ (now late) of her Accura ZDX Jeep with registration number RSH 225 AH Abuja gray colour, one Samsung Galaxy phone, one Itel 1408 phone, one Iphone and Ipad and other valuables….”

“That you Ezeugwu Paul Chukwujekwu, Adogah Emmanuel and Ephraim Emeka Ugwuonye all ‘M’ on or about 9/05/2016 in Kagini, Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit illegal act to wit: Culpable Homicide, when you intentionally attacked one Mrs. Charity Chidiebere Aiyedogbon ‘F’ (now late) with cutlasses and other offensive weapon and killed her, when you both knew that death is the probable consequence of your action. You thereby committed offence contrary to and punishable under section 221 of the penal code law.”