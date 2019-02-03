Elephant Group MD, Tunji Owoeye, Smiles

When Lagos businessman and Managing Director of Elephant Group Limited, Tunji Owoeye, was taken to court for allegedly importing Urea fertilizer components, which is used in making Improvised Explosive Devices, many who know him for being straightforward and honest argued that there must be a kind of mistake somewhere.

Today, Society Watch gathered that those people were right after all, as he has finally wriggled himself out of the legal jigsaw that threatened his business empire.

A source revealed that the issue had been finally laid to rest as all involved parties concerned recently settled amicably out of court.

It was revealed that the billionaire has proven to the world and those who believe in him that he is, indeed, a man who does his business with open mind and with no skeleton in his compound.

Owoeye had imported 13,199 metric tons of urea 46% N cargo on board a vessel, MV Team Tango, and fulfilled all requirements, including payment of levies, for chattering vessel to convey the cargo to Lagos.

However, the vessel and cargo were refused clearing and discharge by NSA,without any official explanation; hence, the company filed a legal action to seek the release of the cargo.

The NSA and AGF, in their counter-affidavit, had alleged that the company imported the Urea into Nigeria without the permission of National Agency For Food Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

It was also alleged that the importation was done without a valid end user certificate from the office of NSA, which is a prerequisite to the importation of the said chemical substance into Nigeria.

But after many months of legal tussle, the parties, with the intervention of some top personalities, reached an agreement and the matter was settled out of court.