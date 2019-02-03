Balogun: $1bn Police Endowment Fund to Focus on Key Training Facilities

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Police Endowment Fund has said that the core focus of its $1 billion capital campaign project is to address and meet critical police training needs not captured in the federal government’s budget.

Specific areas of intervention, according to the Project Coordinator, Sunday Balogun, include the construction and renovation of police colleges and training institutions, building of forensic laboratories and school of intelligence across the country.

Balogun said: “The goal is to enable the police maintain high professionalism and maximise the potentials of police personnel in capacity building in accordance with the international best practices.”

He disclosed that the Police Endowment Fund in the last one year had embarked on the comprehensive rehabilitation and renovation of Police Training College, Jos, Plateau State, as well as carried out a nationwide assessment of all police colleges.

“In a similar view, the Nigeria Police Endowment Fund has successfully constructed the 60-bed ultramodern police hospital through funds from Excel Global Resources Services Limited in partnership with world health relief who has provided the NPF endowment fund with equipment worth $20 million,” he said.

The Project Coordinator, as part of efforts in shopping for funds for its projects, said the NPF Endowment Fund would be launched in Kano State, Thursday February 7 with the support of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.

While thanking Sanusi and the Acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Aadmu for their immense support towards the NPF Endowment Fund, he called on all Nigerians to continue to support the Nigeria Police Force in making Nigeria a safer and peaceful society.

“We at the endowment fund will stop at nothing in maximising the potentials of the Nigeria police and invest in the safety of the country,” he pledged.