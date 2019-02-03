Adamawa Deputy Governor Mulls Defection to PDP

Daji Sani in Yola

The cold war between the Adamawa State Governor, Senator Jibrilla Bindow and his deputy, Alhaji Martins Babale yesterday took a new dimension with the latter considering defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Babale’s latest travail emanated after Bindow barred him from attending the party’s statewide campaign due to what was ascribed the deputy governor’s alleged waning popularity.

THISDAY checks revealed that the decision of the governor to bar the deputy governor from the statewide campaign caused tension in the rank of the party leadership, thereby setting the governor and his deputy on war path.

Citing public humiliation Babale had suffered and uncertain future he faced, a party source disclosed that the deputy governor had started perfecting surreptitious plans to rejoin his political godfather and the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The source said Atiku was the brain behind his choice as deputy governor in the build up to the, 2015 general election, noting that the recent development in the party “has caused a deep seated animosity between the governor and his

deputy.

“Babale is considering leaving the APC already before they kick him out unceremoniously. Defection has become imperative for him because even if they win the March 2 governorship election, the governor may still work for his impeachment because of the belief that the deputy is a political liability bereft of any political value.”

In a reaction to Babale’s dilemma, his Director of Press, Mr. Samuel Gangwaja dismissed the allegation, noting that it was the handwork of mischief makers, who according to him, were hellbent to caused trouble where there was none.

He added that the deputy governor “will never leave the party he painstakingly help to build. As a founding father, the deputy governor will remain in the APC and ensure its progress as a true, loyal party man.”