ROZE Drops Another Single ‘Stranded’  February 4

After the huge success of their last single ‘The Whole Night’ in the United States of America and across Africa, particularly Nigeria, the singing duo of Row and Zuwa Agbonayinma, known as ROZE, are back with another love-themed club banger titled ‘Stranded’, set for release on all digital music platforms from February 4, 2019.

Row & Zuwa work on ideas separately and combine their ideas to produce a project. Their latest effort ‘Stranded’ was the idea of Zuwa. For the brothers who are sons of politician and music lover Hon. E. J and Mrs Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma and Itohan Agbonayinma, their talent is too diverse to stick to any particular genre of music.

They believe it is a natural phenomenon and should be delivered the way the inspiration came and thus says ‘Stranded’ is to be to interpreted in accordance to how you as an individual perceives it. The key point to take is that ROZE produces and make tracks from a wide variety of genres.

They first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later appeared again in 2016, being introduced to producer, Mekoyo, who has produced for artistes such as Style Plus.

Out of the several songs recorded by ROZE, the hit song titled “The Whole Night,” was a huge success and it was already making waves in the US before it was released in Africa. The video for the track was directed by Clarence Peter.