FG Employs 8.7m Nigerians in 3 Years, Claims President Buhari

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that the federal government in the last three years employed over 8.75m Nigerians under it various empowerment schemes.

According to him, 7m Nigerians were engaged under the N- Power scheme which represented 70 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries while 1.75m others were recruited under the National Safety Net Programme for the poor and the vulnerable.

President Buhari made this known in a message to the 28th convocation and 36th Founders Day ceremony of the Federal University of Technology Minna Niger State on Friday.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, the president said government had also engaged over 259, 451 Nigerians under governments enterprise programmes while the Bank of Industries (BOI) had also provided “soft loans” to more than 300,000 Nigerians while also giving some others necessary supports and start up packs.

President Buhari said the federal government was committed to creating the necessary environment that would lead to the employment of young graduates and engagement of small scale business entrepreneurs, advising the people to take advantage of the various opportunities provided by the administration to improve their economic well-being and that of the society at large.

“My administration remains committed to improving security, providing jobs and eliminating corruption in the country “ the president said, adding, “ we have downgraded Boko Haram, we are routing out the remnants of Boko Haram in the North-east and anywhere they are hiding in Nigeria,” he said.

On the fight against corruption the president restated the determination of the government to ensure all those with corrupt cases were identified and prosecuted.

“We are prosecuting high profile Nigerians, we will continue to wage war against corruption.

“ My administration is taking some tough decisions today in order to bequeath our future generation better tomorrow that we can all be proud of, we should embrace the idea of making more sacrifice,” President Buhari said.

Earlier the vice chancellor of the university professor Abdullahi Bala had identified accommodation as the greatest challenge facing the 36 year old institution but said necessary steps had been taken to ameliorate the situation using Public Private Partnership approach.

At the convocation Olarenwaju Ayobami. Esther of the Department of Computer Engineering stole the show when she carted away four awards to admiration of the large number of parents guests and well-wishers present. 4, 433 student graduated with various degrees and diplomas.