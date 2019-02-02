Family marks one-year remembrance for late Omosigho, as EDPA chair recalls his detribalised nature

It was a moment of sober reflection and celebration of fond memories as the Omosigho family marked one-year remembrance, on Friday, of late Engr. Felix Bright Uwagboe Omo, who died aged 85, on February 1, 2018.

Speaking at the family’s one-year remembrance thanksgiving service in honour of late Engr. Omo, in Ihama Road, Benin City, Executive Chairman, Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Isoken Omo, described her late father as “an honest and detribalised Nigerian who accepted anyone that came his way without judgement.”

Omo said her late father would be remembered for his integrity and love, adding, “my father was a Benin man in his tradition and culture but detribalised. He left a legacy of honesty and love. He doesn’t lie or take what does not belong to him. He hates it when people cheat or engage in dishonest acts. It’s one attribute I want his grandchildren to remember him for.”

“Dad would always tell us, you know I don’t have anything but my name. His name was always important to him. He would tell you, anything that will spoil my name, don’t do it,” she averred.

According to Omo, the Omosigho family, “has been trying to hold on to the good memories and the life that he lived. We have tried to live in love because he has always wanted unity, that is what has kept us in the last year.”

On his part, Mr. Stanley Omosigho, described his father as an honest and dedicated man who had an unequal commitment to his family and profession, noting, “my father was very hardworking and honest in his dealings. He will deal with you in the most honest way you can imagine without bending the rules.”

He said, “the family would miss him for many things including his love, prayers, and guidance.”

Among friends, family and well-wishers at the event was Vice-Chancellor, Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Professor Ignatius Onimawo.