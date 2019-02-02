EFCC Fails to Arraign Ex-NIA DG, Wife

The planned arraignment of the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr. Ayodele Oke and his wife, Mrs. Folashade Ayodele Oke, before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos failed to hold yesterday as planned. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a four-count fraud charge against the couple, following the recovery of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 from Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos allegedly owned by them. President Muhammadu Buhari had, in October 2017, sacked Oke alongside the immediate-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, following a report of investigations by a panel headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, into allegations of fraud leveled against them. Although Counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo was in court for the matter but to his surprise, the case was not listed in the cause list for Friday, February 4 and the defendants were also not in court.