Diaspora Nigerians Charge Buhari to Follow Due Process on Onneghen

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Some Diaspora Nigerians resident in the United Kingdom, yesterday stormed the High Commission in London, charging President Muhammadu Buhari to follow due process in handling the case of suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onneghen.

The protesters who said they were Concerned Nigerians Living in the UK (CNLUK) also condemned the president’s recent actions, which they claimed brought untold hardship on their folks in Nigeria, thereby impressing more financial burden on them.

The placard bearing protesters stormed the High Commission at 11a.m. in their winter apparel, defying the -6 degree temperature but were said to have been ignored by officials at the commission depsite staying for the two hours.

According to the convener, Dr. Wilson Diriwari, CNLUK was a non-partisan group disturbed by recent developments in Nigeria.

He said: “CNLUK stands as a united front for Concerned Nigerians in Diaspora all over the world in a strictly non-partisan way, to tackle the politicians who are hell bent on destroying our fragile democracy.

“The group is concerned about the unconstitutional suspension and arraignment of the CJN before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on corruption charges in defiance of the court order prohibiting the government from such action.

“As this atrocity continues to play out, it is becoming very clear that the Buhari government is not prepared to shift position.

“The implications are terrifying and leave us worrying about our relatives back home who might get caught up in whatever ensues next.

“Incessant refusal to sign the Electoral Bill into law as a surety for all Nigerians in the upcoming election; proscription of media houses, such as the Daily Trust Newspaper that was recently clamped down on by heavily armed military personnel.

“Disruption of opposition party’s campaigns by hired thugs, which has already resulted in the deaths of journalists and members of the public.

“The list above represents only a few examples of the pain being meted out to the citizens of Nigeria. The actions of the current government are filtering down to us in diaspora.

“Our relatives are, reluctantly, asking for more financial help and are dismayed at the state of affairs in the country.

“Obviously this path is a clear recipe for violence while breeding anarchy, which could result in a huge crisis.

“We are here to stand up for our motherland. We the Concerned Nigerians Living in the UK call on Nigerian citizens overseas to make their voices heard against all forms of political impunity and social injustice in the country.

“Buhari’s government said it would not accept any foreign “meddling” after the European Union, United States and Britain raised concerns over last week’s suspension of Nigeria’s most senior judge just weeks before the February 16 presidential election.

“This statement means that the Buhari government is not ready to listen to neither its citizens nor the international community.

“We are concerned that such attitude is capable of breaking the nation, derailing the fragile democracy, put life and property at risk and potentially degenerate into a pronounced humanitarian crisis.”