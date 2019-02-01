Para-Powerlifting: Peak Congratulates The Unstoppables

Peak Milk, the number one diary brand in Nigeria and major sponsor of the Nigerian para-powerlifting team – The Unstoppables, has congratulated the team for clinching all the 20 gold medals at stake at the 2019 Lagos International Para-powerlifting Competition which ended on Wednesday night.

Nigeria topped the medals table at the end of the competition, with 20 gold, 15 silver and 7 bronze medals.

According to Chris Wulff-Caesar, Marketing Director, Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria plc, producers of Peak milk: “We are very delighted that the Unstoppables were able to clinch all the gold medals.

“It is not just a matter of Corporate Social Responsibility but the brand purpose of Peak milk, is to enable all Nigerians reach their peak everyday. To achieve this goal, the Peak brand provides quality nourishment for stronger bodies and sharper minds,” stressed the Peak official.

Wulff-Caesar said: “Peak recognizes a remarkable set of people who achieved ground breaking success against all odds, that’s why we call them ‘The Unstoppables’. Our decision to partner the team is in line with the brand’s promise to enable and empower its teeming consumers to reach their Peak, regardless of any limitations.

“The Unstoppables have always demonstrated their determination to make the country and the continent proud in all competitions”.

The World Para-powerlifting Competition, the first of its kind in Nigeria, featured six visiting African countries with 15 International Para-powerlifting Committee (IPC) officials from 10 countries.

It would be recalled that Peak milk, in 2016, launched ‘The Unstoppables’ campaign to recognize the world acclaimed accomplishments of Nigeria’s special sports athletes who have done the country proud in several continental and global meets such as the All Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Peak of it all – the Olympics.