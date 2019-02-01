Nigerian Bourse Records 0.26% Growth on First Trading Day in February

Activities on the nation’s bourse opened for the month of February on Friday with a growth of 0.26 per cent, halting four consecutive days’ bearish run.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation increased by N30 billion or 0.26 per cent to close at N11.424 trillion against N11.394 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 30,557.20 rose by 79.16 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 30,636.36.

Unilever led the gainers’ table with N1.90 to close at N36.90 per share.

UACN followed with a gain of 80k to close at N9.20, while Zenith International Bank appreciated by 80k to close at N22.95 per share.

Access Bank gained 35k to close at N6.10, while GlaxosmithKline also increased by 35k to close at N12 per share.

On the other hand, Nestlé topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N19.90 to close at N1,420 per share.

Seplat trailed with a loss of N5 to close at N530, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria dipped by N2 to close at N22 per share.

Dangote Flour shed 20k to close at N5.80, while Lafarge Africa declined by 10k to close at N12.40 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank drove the activity chart, exchanging 65.22 million shares worth N2.19 billion.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 28.29 million shares valued at N209.71 million, while Transcorp traded 23.58 million shares worth N29.68 million.

Access Bank exchanged 22.87 million shares valued at N137.12 million, while FCMB Group sold 20.49 million shares worth N42.53 million.

In all, investors staked N4.42 billion on 270.94 million shares transacted in 3,144 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 349.31 million shares worth N3.49 billion traded in 4,228 deals on Thursday. (NAN)