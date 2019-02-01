Lawmakers Laud CBN’s CSR Initiatives

Nume Ekeghe

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking and Currency Thursday commended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects known ‘Centre of Excellence.’

The lawmakers made the remark during the inspection of one of the on-going project at the University of Lagos.

The Post Graduate School projects, cited at the University of Lagos comprises a faculty building, a 150-room hostel, auditoriums, restaurants, lounges, lecture halls and more to create a conducive learning environment.

The central bank also has same projects in other universities nationwide, such as the University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the University of Nigeria, Enugu

Speaking at the end of the inspection, the Chairman House Committee on Banking & Currency, Hon. Jones Onyerer,i said the philosophy behind the central bank’s CSR initiative was laudable and called for a speedy conclusion of the projects.

He said: “We had a lot of challenges with the CBN with respect to the interventions of this project but as God would have it, immediately we started undergoing this oversight visit and seeing in reality what is on ground, most of us changed our mind, if not everybody. That is because it is obvious that the projects are laudable and its been done in an excellent form.

“Yes in all things like in life, you could still have challenges here and there and part of it is what we have experienced here and it’s our duty to help them with the challenge.”

He further assured the CBN of their support to ensure that it completes the projects it had embarked upon which he said would benefit the citizens

On his part, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor said: “It is in the interest of this country and our nation that this project should be completed.”