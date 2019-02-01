LASG, SNA Unite for a Week Exhibition

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture in partnership with the Lagos Chapter of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) will later today declare open a week exhibition titled, “Bridging the Cultural Divide.’’

Set to hold at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture Hall, along Awolowo Way, Ikeja, this exhibition is set to be a celebration of works of revered artists such as Bruce Onabrakpeya, Kolade Oshinowo, Abayomi Barber amongst others.

The show provides a platform to promote emerging artists whose contemporary statements in art generate new thinking. It is also a clear indicator of the Lagos State government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for established and fresh creative minds to attract patronage from collectors and other art investors.

In a statement issued by the Chief Public Affairs Officer, Ganiu Lawal, the exhibition is “expected to encourage the growth of micro and small-scale enterprises across the tourism, arts and culture value chain.’’

This show runs till February 8.