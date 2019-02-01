Distributors, Others Get Darling Rewards

Mary Nnah

Darling Nigeria, leading manufacturers of hair extensions, recently rewarded several distributors and other stakeholders as part of its loyalty sales scheme at the Darling distributors reward event held recently in Owerri, Imo State.

Recognising their hardwork over the past year, three lucky winners, Rainbow Hair Onitsha, Sunny Peace Hair Onitsha and Amcally Global Link Aba were awarded brand new JAC SUV’S while other distributors received fridges, generators, solar inverters, washing machines, air conditioners and televisions.

The reward was as a result a three-month loyalty sales scheme that ran from September through November 2018; winners were selected based on an average three months individual sales target.

A representative of Rainbow Hair Onitsha expressed his excitement saying, “Working with Darling Nigeria has been a great experience for me, they always find a way to encourage us, I am glad I was to be part of the winners of the SUV and I feel very motivated to continue to meet and surpass our sales target every month.”

Marketing Manager, Godrej Nigeria, Ayodele Ojuntirin said: “At Darling, we pride ourselves in creating an enabling atmosphere for our team and partners, which includes incentivizing them to achieve their targets. We believe we have the best team working for us and it is important they feel valued”

Darling is a product of Lorna Nigeria which after partnering Godrej Nigeria in 2011, re-launched in the Nigerian market August, 2018.

Darling has revamped with new innovations, better product texture and richer colors and is known to stand for beauty and transformation of the African woman through quality hair extensions.