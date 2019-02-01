Akpeyi Joins Kaizer Chiefs

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi Thursday switched from Chippa United to Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa’s top league.

Chiefs Football Manager, Bobby Motaung, announced the signing of the Nigerian shot-stopper at a press conference in Cape Town.

Akpeyi is expected to step into the role vacated by injured Itumeleng Khune that incumbent keeper, Virgil Vries has been unable to match up to.

Head coach Ernst Middendorp lashed out at Vries after his howler in the 78th minute against Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City on Wednesday night.

Vries, who has been operating in goal for the Amakhosi after Itumeleng Khune’s season-ending injury, came out to field a free kick, but proceeded to lose the ball in the air inside the box. Edmilson Dove got the vital touch to secure victory for Cape side.

Akpeyi, who has signed a contract of 17 months with Chiefs was part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His arrival means that Chiefs reached their foreign player quota limit, so left back Godfrey Walusimbi has been released and gone back to Uganda.