Nosak Group Seeks End to Smuggling

The Chairman of the Nosak Group, Dr. Toni Ogunbor, has called on the federal government to checkmate the increase in smuggling activities in the country.

The menace, according to him has continued to result to huge loss of revenue for the government and lack of accountability in the Customs thereby serving as damage to the economy.

He said this during an annual retreat for senior management of the Nosak Group, an indigenous Nigerian industrial conglomerate in Lagos recently. The event was to review 2018 and to chart objectives for 2019 leveraging on the Group’s comparative advantage.

The theme of the retreat, according to a statement, was: “Strengthen the chain through the customer.”

Ogunbor explained: “Government should put in competent hands who will ensure the right things are done to oversee the border. A secured border will help to put an end to or ameliorate the current unholy price war experienced by local manufacturers.”

Nosak Group operates companies in key economic sectors of Nigeria cutting across agribusiness, financial service, manufacturing, real estate, and retail business with a unifying mission to foster an environment of success that supports each subsidiary in becoming the dominant player in the sector of operation.

Ogunbor commended the management team for surmounting the challenging business environment to achieve results contributing to the growth of the Nigeria economy.

“2018 was a more challenging year compared to 2017 but we are happy that the challenges didn’t overwhelm us. This is the result of hard work and dedication,” he said.

In his presentation on the topic, “Executing your next growth agenda – what ERGP has for you,” Senior Special Assistant to the President on ERGP Implementation (Agriculture and Transportation), Dr. Effiong Essien said: “In the execution of your growth agenda, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) recommends driving innovations to boost the economy of Nigeria as a collective responsibility of the private sector operators, government and tertiary institutions. The intersection of these segments would accelerate capacity development to drive agriculture innovations.”

From the retreat, the Nosak Group set goals to further boost the economy and increase job creation through importation of oil palm seedlings required for the backward integration for the Nosak Famili Vegetable oil business.

The Group has pledged to intensify efforts to increase market share for all its brands including Nosak Famili Vegetable Oil and Palm Oil, Atlantic (Ethanol in Drums), CCD Superstores and Nosak Haulage services to become first choice for any buying decision maker in Nigeria.