Late Fashikun Laid to Rest at Obbo Aiyegunle

Hammed Shittu in Iloriin

The remains of the late former Chairman of Kwara State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria( SWAN), Mr. Olajide Ayodeji Fashikun was Wednesday committed to mother earth in his country home, Obbo-Aiyegunle, in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Fashikun, who was until his demise, a former Sports Correspondent of THISDAY Newspaper and Managing Editor of Going news, an online news outfit. He died in the early hours of Sunday, at the Federal Medical Centre, in Utako, Abuja, at the age of 54 years.

In his sermon during the burial attended by family, retired and active athletes as well as his colleagues in the pen profession from far and near, the officiating minister, Most Apostle Prophet Johnson Ahmed Musa of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Obbo-Aiyegunle said that despite his untimely death, he lived a fulfilled and impactful life worthy of been emulated.

While praying God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss, he charged the children to imbibe and sustain the legacies of the deceased, whom he said, touched the lives of many people, going by the testimonies given.

The state government, represented by the Director of Sports, Mallam Tunde Kazeem, while condoling the family, described late Fashikun as an administrator who lived an exemplary life.

Equally, Ondo State government, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Sports, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, while praising the late Fashikun for his efforts at developing sports and youths, supported the family with cash donations, promising more support for the family.

National President of SWAN, Mr. Honour Sirawoo represented by a National Officer of the Association Alloy Chukwuemeka, described the deceased as a courageous, workaholic and a freedom fighter, who always stood by truth and justice.

FCT SWAN Chairman, Mr Chidoka Ndubueze Okwuchukwu, said the late Fashikun was a strong member of the association who was not only very active but made impact on members.

Late Fashikun’s partner in the Nigeria Sports Development project, Mary Onyali, an Olympian said that late Fashikun brought her back home from the US to start the project 12 years ago, and vowed to fulfill the dream, despite his death.

She also announced the bid by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), to give university scholarship to Femi, the 17-year old son of the deceased, even as she pledged her support for the other children.

Late Fashikun was survived by an aged mother, wife and four children.

