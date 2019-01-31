FG Restates Commitment to Promote Blue Economy

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to promote blue economy for safe and sustainable use of the continent’s vast sea and ocean resources.

The minister disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Press, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Muhammad Idris.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs and ocean ecosystem health.

The blue economy encompasses many activities, including renewable energy, fisheries, marine transport, waste management, climate change and tourism.

The statement quoted the minister as saying that maritime has a key role to play in the alleviation of poverty and wealth creation, as it constitutes an integral source of income to the economy.

He said the maritime sector has generated employment for many in the developing world.

On the issue of insecurity plaguing the maritime sector, the minister explained that there is an ongoing agreement with an international company to provide water protection.

He said there was a bill before the National Assembly, saying that the passage of the bill would help checkmate some of these challenges.

Amaechi said the bill is an Act to suppress piracy, and other unlawful acts at sea.

He described the maritime sector, as ‘a cheap and reliable’ means of transportation, which needs to be harnessed in the sector.